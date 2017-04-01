Star Wars fans to attempt record-setting lightsaber battle to benefit Children’s Mercy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jedi of Kansas City, get your lightsabers ready. An epic battle is on the horizon.

Unlike the combat seen in the Star Wars films, this battle will be saving lives.

Star Wars fans have teamed up to host a fun, family-friendly event for a good cause, and hopefully to set a world record.

Stefan White and Steven Fuller with Friends of the River came to the FOX 4 studio to talk about the upcoming event Battle4KC, on May 6.

The event invites Star Wars fans of all kinds, be you Jedi or Sith, to gather at Berkeley Riverfront Park to attempt a Guinness World Record for the largest lightsaber battle ever recorded.

The event will raise money to benefit the Children's Mercy Cystic Fibrosis center.

Tickets to the family-friendly event start at only $10 and include your own custom made lightsaber sword.

The event will also include a concert as well as a laser light show.

You can find out more about the event at Battle4KC on Facebook, or follow them on Twitter and Instagram.