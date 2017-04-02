Calatrian style baked eggs recipe
Ingredients:
- 2 cups pomodoro sauce
- 1 tbsp garlic
- 2 oz white wine
- 2 eggs
- ½ cup ricotta cheese
- 1 tbsp Calabrian chli
- ½ cup pecorino cheese
- 1 thick slice ciabatta crostini
- 2 tbsp olive oil
Directions:
Toast the garlic in pan with olive oil. When it is golden brown deglaze with white wine, add the pomorodo sauce and reduce. Add the Calabrian chili, and 1 tsp olive oil. Put the ciabatta in the bottom pomodoro on top. Make 2 divots in both sides of the pomodoro crack the eggs, put in the ricotta in 3 dollops, around the eggs, cover with pecorino, and bake at 450 degrees for 10 minutes. Take out and top with olive oil and enjoy