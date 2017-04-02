Calatrian style baked eggs recipe

Posted 2:42 pm, April 2, 2017, by , Updated at 02:27PM, April 2, 2017

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups pomodoro sauce
  • 1 tbsp garlic
  • 2 oz white wine
  • 2 eggs
  • ½ cup ricotta cheese
  • 1 tbsp Calabrian chli
  • ½ cup pecorino cheese
  • 1 thick slice ciabatta crostini
  • 2 tbsp olive oil

Directions:

Toast the garlic in pan with olive oil. When it is golden brown deglaze with white wine, add the pomorodo sauce and reduce. Add the Calabrian chili, and 1 tsp olive oil. Put the ciabatta in the bottom pomodoro on top. Make 2 divots in both sides of the pomodoro crack the eggs, put in the ricotta in 3 dollops, around the eggs, cover with pecorino, and bake at 450 degrees for 10 minutes. Take out and top with olive oil and enjoy