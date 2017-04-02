English muffin egg pizzas

Makes 4 servings (2 pizzas per serving)

Ingredients:

  • 4 whole wheat English muffins, split
  • olive oil
  • fresh tomato slices
  • 2 hard-boiled eggs
  • ½ cup grated skim-milk mozzarella cheese
  • 1-2 teaspoons of oregano leaves
  • Pinch of salt

Directions:

Toast 8 English-muffin halves and place on a cookie sheet. Drizzle each with olive oil, then layer on tomato slices, hard-cooked egg slices (1/4 egg each pizza), heavy pinch of grated mozzarella. Sprinkle with oregano and kosher salt. Broil 5 minutes or until the cheese melts.

Nutritional information per serving: Calories 272; Fat 12g (saturated fat 3g); Cholesterol 217mg; Sodium 380mg; Protein 12mg; Carbohydrate 28g; Fiber 3g

Source: adapted from RealSimple.com