English muffin egg pizzas
Makes 4 servings (2 pizzas per serving)
Ingredients:
- 4 whole wheat English muffins, split
- olive oil
- fresh tomato slices
- 2 hard-boiled eggs
- ½ cup grated skim-milk mozzarella cheese
- 1-2 teaspoons of oregano leaves
- Pinch of salt
Directions:
Toast 8 English-muffin halves and place on a cookie sheet. Drizzle each with olive oil, then layer on tomato slices, hard-cooked egg slices (1/4 egg each pizza), heavy pinch of grated mozzarella. Sprinkle with oregano and kosher salt. Broil 5 minutes or until the cheese melts.
Nutritional information per serving: Calories 272; Fat 12g (saturated fat 3g); Cholesterol 217mg; Sodium 380mg; Protein 12mg; Carbohydrate 28g; Fiber 3g
Source: adapted from RealSimple.com