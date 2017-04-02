Mac N Seitz trains next generation of KC baseball talent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals opening day is Monday in Minnesota. Fans in the metro are already predicting post season play. Players like Alex Gordon spent some time during the off season working out at Mac N Seitz, a huge baseball and softball coaching facility in Martin City.

Mac N Seitz was founded 20 years ago by Royals teammates Mike MacFarlane and Kevin Seitzer.

FOX 4's Carey Wickersham spent the morning talking a little baseball with Mac and his team.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 4's history with Mac N Seitz goes way back. Check out this clip from six years ago. You might recognize a familiar face taking a few swings in the batting cages!