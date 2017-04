KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide that took place early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near 43rd and Norwood Avenue shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police discovered a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died hours later.

The victim has not yet been identified by police. Police said they have a suspect in custody.

FOX 4 will have more as details emerge.