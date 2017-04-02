St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church praying for ‘a miracle for Tom’ Wagstaff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- Outside of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church -- it sounds like any other Sunday. The bells chime outside, and the choir songs can be heard from the sidewalk. The trees next to the sidewalk are ringed in blue.

The services for the 40 people inside St. Matthew’s in Raytown say Sunday’s services meant a bit more since Wednesday. The Wagstaff family attends St. Matthew's in Raytown. Officer Tom Wagstaff was shot in the head while responding to a call in Independence on Wednesday morning.

So Sunday’s services focused on the story of Lazarus, the man the bible says Jesus raised from the dead.

“The story does not end here, explained Yael Abouhalkah, senior warden of St. Matthew's. “Even if there is a death involved, there is life after death. If there's not a death involved, we obviously pull together. Because there are ways of miracles happening, things like that, which, quite frankly, is exactly what we're praying for right now: a miracle for Tom.”

So while the Wagstaff family is facing down the worst part of life, the congregation is focused on giving them its best.

“I think today's message was: there is hope, there is a chance of a miracle, but there's also keep praying,” said Abouhalkah. “Not just for Tom, but the family as well. I think that was the message today - that we cannot lose focus and that we as a parish and hopefully as a Kansas City area, help Tom as well as his family.”

The St. Matthew's congregation is planning a fundraiser for the Wagstaff family. That will be Thursday, April 27th, at the church in Raytown.