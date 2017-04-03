× 20th Annual KC Film Fest celebrates storytelling April 5th-9th

KANSAS CITY, Mo —

The Cinemark Palace on the Plaza will once again be movie central for film buffs as the 20th annual Kansas City Film Festival takes place April 5th-9th.

The celebration of storytelling will attract over 8,000 people to 5 days of films, panels, seminars, receptions, parties and after-parties. KC FilmFest hosts over 70 visiting filmmakers and 14 Final Jurors. Previous years have welcomed guests such as Don Cheadle, Rob Riggle, Jason London, Brandy Burre, Bob Gale and more; appearing before sold out audiences at screenings and seminars.

Emmy award-winning actress Shelly Long (“Cheers”) will attend the Red Carpet Premiere for the comic drama DIFFERENT FLOWERS. It’s a road movie about a woman who abruptly abandons her wedding ceremony and goes on an adventure with her sister. Also in attendance will be writer-director and KC native, Morgan Dameron, as well as co-stars Emma Bell (“The Walking Dead”) and Hope Lauren (“Supergirl”). The film was shot in the KC area last year.

Another KC native filmmaker, Alex Haughey, will present the horror thriller PRODIGY. It focuses on a high-stakes psychological chess match between a therapist (Richard Neil) and a potentially homicidal child genius (Savannah Liles). The film was co-written/directed by Haughey and Brian Vidal.

This year’s festival will kick off with the hugely popular BIG SONIA, the award-winning documentary about local legend Sonia Warshawski, a holocaust survivor with a story to tell of hope and perseverance. The titular heroine, directors Leah Warshawski and Todd Soliday will also attend.

THE SCENT OF RAIN AND LIGHTNING, based on the book of the same name, will receive its Midwest Premiere at KC FilmFest. Director Blake Robbins (“Sons of Anarchy”) will attend. The book is written by Nancy Pickard, author of eighteen popular and critically acclaimed novels, including the “Jenny Cain” and “Marie Lightfoot” mystery series. Pickard, a Kansas/MO native, will also attend.

The festival also includes short subject compliations. The short documentary screenings will include AMAZING GRACE, focusing on Grace Day, a St. Joseph lawyer who broke the glass ceiling for women jurists in the 1940s. The film was written and directed by former Fox 4 News anchor Heather McMichael and shot by Fox 4’s John Haiduk.

The Kansas City FilmFest is an annual, juried film festival featuring more than 100 local, regional, national and international films, held in April each year, and proudly presented by the Kansas City Filmmakers Jubilee. Throughout its history, the FilmFest has brought in more than 200 top filmmakers from around the world to share their work and insights. The Kansas City Filmmakers Jubilee unites Kansas City area educational, cultural and film organizations to celebrate the power of storytelling as a shared cultural experience through independent filmmaking and the cinematic arts. KC Filmmakers Jubilee also works to enhance opportunities for filmmakers to develop their craft and art, and to increase the public’s awareness and support of local filmmaking as a cultural and economic asset.

Information on tickets and showtimes is available at kcfilmfest.org