35 balloons released in memory of 35 Mo. children who lost their lives to abuse or neglect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In the United States, incidents of child abuse are reported every ten seconds. The group "Bikers Against Child Abuse" is working to put a stop to this and empower children to not feel afraid in the world they live.

One of the activities they do every year is release a balloon in honor of each child who has died from abuse or neglect while on the FOX 4 morning show.

This year they released 35 balloons, president of the Kansas City chapter, Thrasher said.

If you know who may be a victim of child abuse, you can find more information at the link below or calling the number below.

Bikers Against Child Abuse

Help Line 1-800-525-3614