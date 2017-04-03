5-year-old KS boy with terminal brain cancer would love a letter of encouragement from you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUTCHINSON, Kan. -- The family of a five-year-old Kansas boy with terminal brain cancer says you could help put a smile on his face, KWCH reports.

Carson Hall along with his family and friends created a Facebook page called Carson's Crusaders where they ask for people to send him cards and letters of encouragement.

According to KWCH, Carson was diagnosed with "the deadliest tumor children can get." The survival rate is less than one percent.

"He loves to go through each and every one, and we look at them and look at the drawings and take the stickers out, and he loves loves checking his box," his mom, Lindsey, said.

People are sending him letters, stickers and other surprises.

His mom says it gets them through the tough days.

You can send a letter to Carson at P.O. BOX 903 Hutchinson, Kansas 67504.