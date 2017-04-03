Church donating percent of sales plus tips to family of Independence officer fighting for his life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- An Independence coffee shop will be collecting donations for the officer who was shot in the head while responding to a 911 call last week.

As Officer Thomas Wagstaff continues to fight for his life at Center Point Medical Center, Epic Coffee is raising funds for his family.

The coffee shops says they will donate 10-percent of all purchases made in April plus tips to the injured officer's family.

Epic Coffee is a part of Epic Church. Together their mission is to give back to community causes by choosing a different cause each month.

The coffee shop says choosing Wagstaff's family to be April's recipient was an easy decision to make because Independence police protect the church building and the people in it.

"There's a phrase that stuck out to us that we heard years ago, 'Do for one what you wish you could do for everyone,' and it stuck out to me," Bobby Hawk with the church said.

The shop is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.