× Details surrounding Garth Brooks’ sixth concert just released

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Details surrounding country music singer Garth Brooks’ sixth show in Kansas City were just released Monday morning.

According to Sprint Center, Garth and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, will now be playing at Sprint Center two weekends in a row.

The sixth show will be Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for that show go on sale April 7 at 10 a.m.

It’s been 10 years since he has played in Kansas City. In 2007 Garth sold out nine concerts at Sprint Center.

He will now be playing at Sprint Center:

Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 6 at 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 7 at 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m.