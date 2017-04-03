Driver says he swerved to avoid car, hit a curb and almost slid into Brush Creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An older man driving near the Country Club Plaza Monday morning barely escaped driving into Brush Creek.

Ed Kill says he swerved to avoid an oncoming car that turned into his lane. His car then jumped the curb and slid down the hill towards Brush Creek.

According to Kill, small bushes stopped his car.

"I didn't even know Brush Creek was there until I got stopped," Kill said. "And it was a scary thing. If that brush hadn't been there, I would have been in the creek."

Kill says he was not injured. He says he's thankful the bushes were there to stop his vehicle.