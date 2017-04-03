Elegant Easter dinner from Kauffman Center Dining Experience is easier to cook than you’d think

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kauffman Center Dining Experience has a new spring menu with 10 new dishes by its new Executive Chef Laura Comer. Many of the items in this dish are locally sourced and all of them are seasonal. The lamb is one of four options for the main course, along with three dessert options and three first course options. All three courses are $33 a person.​

In the video above Laura walks us through making one of the dishes.

Ras el Hanout Lamb

2 racks of lamb (about 2 ½ lbs), bone in, Frenched

4 T. Ras el Hanout

1 T. Kosher Salt

4 T. Olive Oil

1. Preheat oven to 400°.

2. Rub lamb with Ras el Hanout and sprinkle with kosher salt.

3. Heat a large sauté pan, add oil, heat, then add lamb. Sear on each side approximate 4 minutes until caramelized.

4. Place sauté pan in oven and roast, until internal temperature reaches 130°F, for med rare, approximately 12-15 minutes.

5. Remove from oven and rest for 10 minutes before slicing between each rib bone.

Minted Yogurt

8 oz. container of plain whole yogurt

½ tsp ground cumin

¼ cup sour cream

2 T. minced fresh mint leaves

1 teaspoon salt

1. Strain yogurt overnight through a cheesecloth.

2. In a blender of in a food processor fitted with the steel blade blend the yogurt, the sour cream, the mint leaves, cumin, and the salt until the mixture is a pale green. Transfer the sauce to a serving bowl and chill it, covered, for at least 2 hours or overnight.

Tabbouleh Dust

¼ c. dried mint flakes

¼ c. dried parsley flakes

1 each Lemon, Zested

1. Pulverize in robot-coupe or food processor.

Couscous

1 1/4 teaspoons ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/4 teaspoon ground coriander

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 red onion, minced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

grated zest of one orange

1 1/2 cups chicken broth

1/2 cup orange juice

1 1/2 cups couscous

1. Place a large, heavy bottomed pot over medium heat. Stir in the cumin, ginger, cloves, cardamom, coriander, and allspice; gently toast until fragrant, about 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in oil and onion, cook until softened.

2. Pour in the chicken broth and orange juice; turn heat to high and bring to a boil. When the mixture is boiling, stir in the couscous and reduce heat to a simmer, covered for 5-8 minutes.

Apricot Chutney

½ lb apricots, pitted and quartered

¼ lb onion, peeled and diced

½ cup golden raisins

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup apple cider vinegar

¼ teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon mustard seeds

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon turmeric

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

1. Mix together all the ingredients in a large saucepan.

2. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for about 1 hour, uncovered, or until juice has thickened.

