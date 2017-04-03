Family still seeking charges against driver a year after he fatally struck bicyclist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One year after a 32-year-old Kansas City man was hit and killed by a car while riding his bicycle, there are still no charges against the driver. On Monday, family and friends of Anthony Saluto gathered at Opera House in the River Market where he was a barista.

Saluto was a huge Royals fans so family and friends all wore their Royals shirts and jerseys. They said Anthony was riding his bike to a friends house to watch last year's home opener when he was hit by a car near Lydia and 24-Highway.

"He has to date not made any effort to contact me or my lawyer to say 'I am really sorry about this,' he has no remorse for what he has done," said Lorrie Brown, Anthony's mother.

Investigators told FOX 4 at the scene the driver crossed over into the other lane, hitting and killing Anthony. Then, police said he kept driving for a block before he stopped. Family said investigators told them the driver was under the influence of drugs, but police have not confirmed that with FOX 4.

"I miss my son so much. I miss his voice; I miss his laughter; I miss being able to hug him and hold him," said Brown.

FOX 4 has reached out to the prosecutors office for weeks and months after the accident, but there has been no indication if or when charges will be filed in Saluto's death.