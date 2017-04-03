Former Ruskin H.S. student nominates teacher who helped him graduate for FOX 4’s Pay-It-Forward Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A graduate of Ruskin High School says he would not have received his diploma had it not been for a very special teacher.

The students at Ruskin High School who have special needs have a very dear teacher, and one former student wants her to know just how special she really is, so he and his mother nominated her for FOX 4's Pay-It-Forward Award.

Mercedes Martin and Gregory Saelens say Rachel Mayo is a very special teacher and deserving of the award and the $300 that comes with it.

"She got my son through high school," Martin told FOX 4. "I can't explain what she has done to my son. He has a future. When he was little, he was told he was going to go nowhere in life. And look at him, he graduated because she stood behind him."

Martin says Mayo never treats students with disabilities differently.

"With her they are normal children and that's what they need," Martin said.

When Martin and her son presented Mayo with the award there were tears and lots of hugs.

"You changed my life for the better. For having you as my teacher and Special Olympics coach. Enjoy this honor. You deserve it," her former student, Saelens said.

