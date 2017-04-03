‘Impeach Trump’ banner unfurled at Washington Nationals Opening Day

WASHINGTON — Nationals Park on Monday was filled with baseball fans, but it appears at least a select few of them were decidedly not fans of Pres. Donald Trump.

A group of fans in attendance at the Nationals Opening Day against the Marlins unfurled a large banner reading “IMPEACH TRUMP” with a hashtag “#RESIST.”

It shouldn’t come as a surprise, given that Trump received only 4.1 percent of the vote in Washington D.C in November’s presidential election, according to the New York Times.

The banner was displayed at the end of the game, and reportedly did not appear in any televised broadcasts.

Those fans will have to hope Trump sees the banner on the news, because the president was notably not at Monday’s game. Washington Nationals said President Donald Trump declined an invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before their game on opening day.

A spokeswoman for the baseball team said last Tuesday that the White House said Trump would not be at the game at Nationals Park against the Miami Marlins because of a scheduling conflict.

President Barack Obama threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Nationals’ opener in 2010, marking the 100th anniversary of a presidential pitch to start the season. William Howard Taft first did it on April 14, 1910.

The Nationals took the W in their opening day with a dramatic, come-from-behind victory over the Marlins, 4-2.