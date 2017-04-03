× Joe’s Weather Blog: Can it snow one more time? (MON-4/3)

This morning’s rain added up to another 1/2″-1 1/2″ of moisture in the area and we’re still not done with the rains in the area. A rather potent storm will be moving through the Plains on Wednesday and promises more locally heavy rains…in excess of 1″ and perhaps for some…maybe some snow? It takes the right combination of factors to get snow in April…this storm may try to do it though.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool with lows in the 40s

Tuesday: Initially dry with maybe some morning sunshine in spots. Then rain chances start going up in the afternoon and especially at night. Highs in the 50s to near 60°

Wednesday: Rain in the AM. There may be a period of 2-3 hours where some snow could mix in with the rain in parts of the area. It will be a close call. The rain will end in the afternoon. Temperatures may drop into the 35-40° range in the morning…then come up well into the 40s later in the day. Another 1-2″ of rain is possible.

Discussion:

Fascinating Wednesday scenario playing out. The model data has been off/on interesting in terms of how the storm was going to behave as it moved through the area…and IF this were the dead of winter…with cold air in abundance…we’d be looking at a blizzard developing. Alas we’re not in the dead of winter and there really isn’t any cold air for the storm to tap into as it intensifies near the area Wednesday morning.

KCI picked up another 1.6″ of rain from the system that is moving away from the area this afternoon. The rains were heavier on the north side of KC as opposed to the south side with this system. South side amounts were more in the 1/3″-3/4″ averages

Already the next piece of energy is dropping into the southwestern part of the country…you can see it on the latest water vapor images…

That will do sort of the same thing that the storm that affected us overnight did…it too will take a track through the Plains and then move through MO along the I-70 corridor on Wednesday.

What’s fascinating is IF the storm can be strong enough to actually start chilling down the air on top of the area by itself. This process is called dynamic cooling and when it occurs…it can, in some cases, do enough to actually allow snowflakes to develop and make it to the ground. Some of the forecast soundings are, in fact, showing this phenomena happening Wednesday morning…near or just after rush hour through about noon or so.

Forecast soundings indicate that the atmosphere from about 3000-4000 up would be cold enough to support flakes of snow…the question is will this “cooling” be realized and maximized on top of the KC area…or will this occur nearby, if at all. I think it’s worth bringing up as a possibility at least. From a climatological standpoint it makes sense…we can get these types of events in early April. It’ll be interesting to see how things play out. Also of note…when these situations happen…somebody can end up with accumulations too but to pinpoint that location is impossible from this time point.

The models also don’t handle these situations that well overall but the thing about it is just looking at the various features of the path of the storm…and it really is a shame…because it’s taking a perfect snow track for the region. It would be a thing of beauty of the temperatures were indeed cold enough.

It’s worth watching in my opinion…and IF there are flakes out there on Wednesday morning…don’t say “nobody” said it would snow 🙂

Our feature photo comes from Barbara Stanton up in northern MO of a pretty sunrise!