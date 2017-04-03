KC preps to host national ceremony commemorating the centennial of US entry into WWI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Preparations continue at Liberty Memorial Monday morning as Kansas City and the world prepares to celebrate a major milestone.

This Thursday marks the centennial of when the U.S. entered World War I.

The big question is, will President Donald Trump attend the festivities?

Right now, it appears highly unlikely as he is scheduled to meet with China’s president at his estate in Florida, this Thursday.

We don’t know who from Washington will be here, but representatives from several European countries, U.S. military leaders and the governors of Kansas and Missouri will all attend the ceremony.

While World War I began in 1914, the U.S. didn’t get involved until April 6, 1917.

The U.S. sent over more than 4.5 million troops, and more than 110,000 of them died overseas.

Since the nation’s official World War I Museum is in Kansas City, it’s only natural that Kansas City hosts this centennial ceremony.

They will put up fencing around the Liberty Memorial this week, and the Museum – along with area roads – will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

The ceremony will be held outside on the South lawn, and it will be a 90-minute multi-media production of speeches, literature, poetry and music illustrating our entry into the Great War.

The French Air Force will also do a flyover and aerial demonstration.

If you want to attend, there are a limited number of tickets available.

Tickets are free, but you must have one in hand to get through security.

Go to www.theworldwar.org to get them and learn more about what you can and cannot bring into the ceremony.

The event will also be streamed live online.

Ticketholders must arrive at the ceremony between 6 and 9 a.m. to get it, and the event is set to begin at 11 a.m.