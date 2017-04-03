× Lenexa woman charged with endangering welfare of child

LENEXA, Kan. — A 23-year-old Lenexa woman is charged in Johnson County with endangering the welfare of a child. Stephanie Francis is scheduled to be in court at 1:30 on Monday.

The charges stem from an event that police say occurred on February 20th, apparently involving an area Target store. The criminal complaint indicates the child is approximately two-years-old.

The complaint says Francis ’caused or permitted a child under the age of 18 to be placed in a situation in which the child’s life, body or health could have been injured or endangered.’

Francis’ bond is set at $3,500. Other conditions of her bond include substance abuse testing, no alcohol or illegal drugs, and she is to have no contact with the alleged victim.