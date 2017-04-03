× Mother whose 2 children died of electrocution swimming in Lake of the Ozarks calls for changes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A central Missouri mother of two children killed in 2012 when they were electrocuted while swimming near Lake of the Ozarks docks wants state lawmakers to enact laws that could prevent similar tragedies.

Angela Anderson of Ashland told KOLR-TV that legislators must improve safety standards at boat docks and marinas.

Her push for the changes followed the deaths of Alexandra Anderson, 13, and her 8-year-old brother, Brayden. Both were fatally shocked on July 4, 2012, by power running to a dock they were swimming near on the lake.

“Both of my children were dead. That quickly,” Angela Anderson told KOLR.

KOLR reported that since 2015, four people have died at the lake from electric shock drowning.

Democratic state Rep. Jake Hummel of St. Louis is sponsoring a bill that would require new docks and those changing ownership to meet new standards and have safety inspections.

The measure also would include no-swimming policies around docks and require defibrillators on Missouri State Highway Patrol boats.

