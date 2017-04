CASS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are investigating a rural area of Cass County after human remains were discovered Monday.

Cass County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a wooded area near E. 233rd and State Route Y, south of Belton, around 3:40 p.m. after a mushroom hunter reported finding possible human bones.

Investigators later confirmed the remains are human, but did not have further details at this time.

