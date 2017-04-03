National Work Zone Awareness Week serves as reminder that drivers should slow down and pay attention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- The Missouri Department Of Transportation wants to remind drivers to slow down when driving near or around work zones.

MoDOT is focusing on work zone safety this week, which is National Work Zone Awareness Week.

Last year alone seven people died in work zone related crashes on state system routes. These crashes could have been prevented if the drivers were paying more attention and watching out for workers.

"It's actually getting worse," Chris Redline with MoDOT said. "From what I hear from our maintenance folks is it's always been dangerous out there, people on their cellphones are causing a lot of problems and distracted driving."

Chris says MoDOT has been involved in six crashes in the past six months.

"They've been pretty severe, and one of those folks isn't back at work today," Redline said.

In December, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says a driver slammed into a snow plow in North Kansas City. Four-coworkers stepped out to adjust the plow when a suspected drunk driver hit three of them.

“None of us saw it coming. He barely clipped the plow, his car flew up in the air, and tumbled down the embankment there, landed on the driver`s side,” one of the workers told FOX 4 in a previous interview.

You can watch FOX 4's full interview with the employee in the video player below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video