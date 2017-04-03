Reward increases; KC police want tipsters to call-in details in murder of man walking his dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In an effort to solve the murder of a Vietnam War veteran shot to death while walking his dog in South Kansas City, the reward has now increased to $12,000.

Police identified the victim as David Lenox, 66, who died in February in the parking lot of Willow Creek Apartments, 201 W. 99th Terrace.

Police said Lenox was doing a routine chore, walking his dog just feet from his home, when someone shot him. Little else is known.

“It`s frustrating,” said Mike, David Lenox's son. “Obviously as you might imagine, that there`s literally no information unfortunately at this time. There doesn`t appear to be any motive or any reason for the act, and it appears to be completely senseless.”

A number of anonymous tips have been received pertaining to the case, Crime Stoppers says. "However additional details are requested."

“We’re just urging the public to please, please help bring some information out,” Mike said. “Call the police. Call the TIPs hotline and give some information.”

“This person or persons need to be off the street,” Mike said. "They are violent. They are extremely dangerous, and they apparently kill for no reason.”

Willow Creek Apartments has several signs touting 24-hour video surveillance on the property – yet Lenox’s family claims no part of the crime was captured on camera.

When Lenox was 18, he enlisted in the Army, surviving two tours in Vietnam as a medic – only to be shot and killed near his home decades later.

“Just complete shock and disbelief at first,” said his daughter, Mindy. “He`s the kindest man. I just couldn’t believe it. It just feels completely senseless act of violence.”

Lenox was a Mizzou grad born and raised in Kansas City, who built a 30-year career at the Social Security Administration before retiring.

“Just a wonderful man,” said Mike. “[A] very nice, easy going guy, everyone got along with him.”

It’s a loss that's now left their family heartbroken, as they try to figure out what happened to their beloved dad.

“Aside from not having my dad here,” Mindy said, “just knowing how he died in the middle of the street, for absolutely no reason, is gut wrenching for us.”

The property managers declined to comment on the case.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (816) 474-TIPS.