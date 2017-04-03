Southside fire victims still recovering one week later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One week later and victims of a Kansas City southside apartment complex fire are still putting their lives back together.

It was last Tuesday morning when some of the Coach House Apartments went up in flames.

Those who lived here have since found other places to stay and now some residents who were allowed back in were just told today they're actually going to have to move.

“I`ve been really jittery, especially at night, and we were woken up on Friday night by another couple pops, that sounded exactly like what we heard on Tuesday night,” said Caleb Hickey, one fire victim.

It's been almost one week since dozens of people were displaced.

“Everybody`s still a little anxious, and everybody`s life is still up in the air,” Hickey added.

Hickey was able to move back in to his apartment that day, and he said they've been slowly getting utilities back up and running.

“But we just found out today, actually, that we`re not going to be able to stay, because one thing we haven`t been able to get is hot water."

He says the apartment complex told them it will be a few months to get it replaced, but has been super helpful.

“They are looking at comparable options to what we currently have,” Hickey added.

While Hickey and his wife mostly had smoke damage, he said they are more fortunate than some of their neighbors.

“When you don`t have towels or shower curtains, you`re wearing your pajamas and a pair of crocs, that`s what I have,” said Jacque Mitts, who lost everything.

She said Coach House Apartment Homes gave her a brand new apartment.

“I felt like somebody had my back. It was very comforting,” Mitts said.

She still has no furniture or many clothes, but said her insurance company is working with her.

She added that things are just things, and she's just thankful she's alive because she happened to be up snacking at 3 a.m. the night of the fire, something she said is extremely unusual.

“It just makes me have faith that there is somebody bigger than us taking care of us, and that helps you be comforted. If He`s going to take me through that, He`s going to take me through the rest of it,” Mitts said.

Police said the cause of the fire is still undetermined.