Activists warn against human traffickers who often target young women with promises of work

“Go with your first instinct. If it's too good to be true, stay away from it and let somebody know,” said Kansas City model Leslie Hurd. As Missouri's attorney general announces changes in the fight against human sex trafficking, Hurd is urging other young women to be careful.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced new initiatives beginning with regulations under the state’s consumer protection laws. Hawley said it`s in part because many times businesses serve as a front for sex traffickers. Monday, Hawley sent a message to traffickers.

"We will find you. We will come after you. We will prosecute you and shut you down," Hawley said. He believes he`ll find success with new regulations under the state`s consumer protections laws considering where some of the trafficking crimes occur.

"They hide behind what appear to be legitimate businesses like nail salons or bars or massage parlors, all the while conducting a criminal enterprise in the shadows," Hawley explained.

Traffickers are increasingly turning to the internet to lure victims, sometimes with promises of a job.

"They'll inbox you, and their profile only has two pictures and it's really not telling you who they are or what they do," Hurd warned.

Fresh of off KC Fashion Week, the model shared stories about several disturbing requests she`s gotten on social media from people she believes are traffickers. She's warning other aspiring models, fearing they might fall prey if they aren't careful.

"Us being young and we want to fulfill our dreams of being a model, you know, traveling and getting paid doing so,” said Hurd. "It's crazy what measures you'll do to fulfill your dream and it leads to people being killed. Young girls missing."

The FBI hasn`t seen any reports of this locally, but last month a Georgia man was arrested, accused of holding eight women captive in a rented mansion.

Authorities said he lured them online promising them model work.

"It's humiliating, and degrading. There's very little hope. It is difficult to get out," said Katie Rhoades. She was able to break free of trafficking. She founded the group Healing Action, to help other survivors.

She`s also putting her faith in Hawley`s new initiatives when it comes to putting a dent in the crime she fell victim to.

"We have heard politicians talk about this issue. There has been taskforce after taskforce, and it's missed the action piece," said Rhoades.

Hurd talked about red flags, including incorrect spelling and poor grammar, high dollar payoff, and reluctance to show portfolios from those who reached out to her. She at one point was a freelance model, but is now with an agency. She said that’s the way to go, in part because it offers an extra layer of protection from predators.