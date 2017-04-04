Big Slick Celebrity Weekend returns to KC for eighth year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Some of the funniest guys in the world of comedy are from right here in Kansas City.

David Koechner, Rob Riggle, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, and Paul Rudd are coming back in June, for the eighth annual Big Slick Celebrity Weekend, and tickets for the festivities go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Big Slick manager for Children's Mercy, Tara Smyth, and Big Slick board member and Rob Riggle's sister, Julie Mckee visited FOX 4 to talk about this year's events.

The event got its start in 2010 after Riggle visited the hospital and wanted to be apart of what they were doing. Julie explains that her brother then called Jason Sudeikis and Paul Rudd who immediately agreed to help. Big Slick started as a poker tournament and has expanded into a full weekend of fun.

Since its inception, Big Slick has donated more than $4.5-million to Children's Mercy.

Events include:

Big Slick Celebrity Classic Softball Tournament

Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Bowling tournament

Party and Auction

Click here to buy tickets.