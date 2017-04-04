× Body found in Minor Park, homicide investigation underway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department confirms that a homicide investigation is underway after a body was found Tuesday in Minor Park, at Red Bridge and Holmes, just after 10 a.m.

Police have not identified the body found nor have they released any further details surrounding the discovery of the body.

Kari Thompson, who is a spokesperson for the police department, only described the body as a male. She said the body was found in one of the shelters.

FOX 4 has a reporter on the scene, and will be adding new information as it is confirmed.

Refresh this page for the latest or watch FOX 4 news at 5 and 6 p.m.

If you have any information about this homicide investigation, you are urged to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.