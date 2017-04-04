Family Conservancy says first step in stopping child abuse is recognizing the signs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Bikers Against Child Abuse has made it their mission to put stop to child abuse and neglect, and to raise awareness for their mission they have an annual balloon each April for Child Abuse Awareness month. A lot of times though, people just don't know how to recognize the signs.

Debbie Karlstrand from the Family Conservancy says people should look for frequent bruises and injuries, abrupt changes in behavior and signs of neglect. In the video above, Debbie describes these signs more in depth and also explains how you can help if you suspect child abuse.

If you would like more information you can contact the Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.