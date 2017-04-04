Family of boys shot in August raises reward money in hopes of a tipster coming forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro mother wonders why finding the killer of her son and nephew boils down to money. There are no leads in the case, so Tuesday, the boys' families raised the reward money to $3,500. They hope someone has information that can lead to an arrest.

Sometimes, that works. But there is a math to reward money.

"I'm hoping that the TIPS hotline will go crazy with tips," said Aishah Coppage Tuesday afternoon. "(I'm hoping) it will go crazy with answers."

Aishah Coppage is just one of dozens wishing the phones at the Crimestoppers TIPS Hotline would ring. Her 8-year-old son Montell Ross and 9-year-old nephew Jayden Ugwuh were shot dead in August while they played video games in their living room at 57th and College in Kansas City; shot by someone standing outside the window.

There are no leads.

"No tips, no anything," said Coppage. And Coppage is tired.

"It's very frustrating," she said, "to not know who took the life of your kids. To not know who, what, and why. It's hard."

Detective Kevin Boehm works with people like Coppage every day, all hoping any reward increase increases the chances those phones will ring. And that one call will break the case wide open.

"In cases where we do have a higher reward," he said, "we do have a slightly higher clearance rate. It shows that is does help."

According to Boehm and the Kansas City Crime Commission office, about 100 tips come in every week. One in five -- twenty percent -- of the tips they receive on any case is valid. If a reward is offered, the chances increase from twenty to thirty-three percent. But there is no magic reward number.

"And we do have cases right now that are significant," said Boehm. Some are as high as $30,000."

There is a white board in the TIPS Hotline office, showing all the unsolved crimes with unclaimed reward money. Each line is a family just like Coppage, looking for answers.

"Is this what the world is now?" she asked. "That you have to pay for justice? That you have to offer up dollars to speak up for children?"

The TIPS hotline is (816) 474-TIPS. Tips may also be submitted electronically at KCcrimestoppers or by downloading a mobile app, P3TIPS, on Google Play or the Apple iOS store. All information is anonymous.

Boehm said the most common tip into the TIPS hotline is about drug houses; but the highest clearance of calls -- tips that are valid -- are about fugitives.

Homicides, he said, are actually a very small portion of the cases the police work, and the calls the hotline receives.

Coppage has started a GoFundMe page to raise money, and raise the reward amount.