Gardner dad speaks to FOX 4 about the day he lost his 2-year-old daughter

OLATHE, Kan. -- A woman is charged with murdering her then-fiancé's 2-year-old daughter at their home in Gardner, Kan. in February.

Lindsey Thomasson was taken into police custody Tuesday morning, charged with first degree murder in the death of Presley Kay Porting.

The little girl's father spoke to FOX 4 after Thomasson's arrest, and said he is utterly heartbroken.

In photos, you can see Nick Russom like any dad: he loved playing, hugging, and sharing good times with his 2-year-old daughter, Pressley Porting.

"Pressley wold pat my back and hold my face and she was just-- she was a wonderful, wonderful little girl," Russom said. "She was my oldest daughter."

In February, Nick said the unthinkable happened to his little girl at their home in Gardner.

"I had to go get some stuff from the store," he recalled. "And we played a little bit and then I put Pressley to bed."

Nick said he and and Pressley's 2-year-old sister left home and went to a grocery store.

He said his fiancée at the time Lindsey Thomasson and the couple's 1-year-old daughter stayed home with Pressley.

Nick said when he returned and walked inside his house, he knew something was wrong.

"And I asked Lindsey to go get Pressley up from nap because I had a snack for her and that's when Lindsey screamed my name and from there it just wasn't good," he recalled.

Police said Pressley wasn't breathing, and later died at the hospital. An official cause of death has not been released.

When asked how he feels about Lindsey now, Nick said, "I can't. I can't talk about that. I'm sorry."

The grieving dad said he has many unanswered questions surrounding his baby girl's tragic death.

"I've been talking to my daughter all day just telling her to help her daddy get through this."

Thomasson is currently being held at the Johnson County jail with a $2 million bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Presley’s father, Nick Russom, set up a GoFundMe page, where it says that since the investigation he has lost his home, his job, his vehicle, and has also lost custody of his other two daughters.