× Joe’s Weather Blog: Flash Flood Watch in effect (TUE-4/4)

Light rains are moving into the south side of the KC metro as I type this early afternoon weather blog. It’s a chilly and raw afternoon and another significant rain is heading into the area tonight through midday Wednesday. After that we’ll finally get a few days to dry out and finally get some more sunshine that lasts for more than a few minutes. So better news towards the end of the week..

Forecast:

Tonight: Rain redeveloping this evening with some thunder as well. Locally heavy rains are likely. Lows in the 40s

Wednesday: Heavy rain early in the morning with gusty north winds to 30+ MPH. Miserable with temperatures near 40° in the morning. We may start clearing out later in the afternoon as the storm pulls away and warm up to near 50°. Yesterday I mentioned the chance of some snow mixing in (somewhere) in the area…the odds favor this happening (if it happens) towards the NE of KC towards north central MO. It’s worth watching.

Thursday: Finally some better weather with partly cloudy skies and milder temperatures. Highs near 60°.

Discussion:

This storm coming into the area overnight and into Wednesday morning would be a text book blizzard in the region. It will have everything working for it, except enough cold air to create snow. Even though it still may try to do that in limited places (maybe far northern MO) it’s still worth monitoring because IF it can cool the atmosphere enough…something weird can still happen.

Interestingly, just for the heck of it…I looked back at the October Surprise snowstorm from back in 1996…and this storm coming tomorrow actually has some vague similarities to what happened in 1996. There are positional differences (which make all the difference) but there are similarities.

Radar now is showing rain coming back up through the south side…

This will shift northwards and there may be a brief lull for a few hours before renewed rains fire up, maybe some thunderstorms too this evening and overnight. The storms will be more focused down towards SE KS and NE OK, where severe weather is likely.

The images above are the HRRR model…and you can see the broad counter-clockwise structure of the developing storm.

We will go through the various parts of the storm…including a dry slot that will develop overnight and then the wraparound part of the storm tomorrow morning. With this set-up we should get a ton of rain around here and as a result the NWS has hoisted a Flash Flood Watch for the area into Wednesday.

The dark green is the WATCH while the light green colors are the warnings.

Another aspect of the storm will be the wind…and it will be cranking tomorrow morning especially. The surface storm will pass towards the south of the I-70 corridor.

The winds above the surface though…just a couple of thousand feet off the ground will be close to 55-60 MPH…so IF the storm can churn the atmosphere even more…I wouldn’t be surprised to see some gusts at the surface of over 45 MPH tomorrow morning (from the north). Again this is essentially a blizzard WITHOUT the snow (hopefully).

As far as that aspect goes…the air will be 32° or below several thousand feet up…whether or not we can get flakes to actually make it to the ground locally is still tough to say. Data would argue against that chance in KC BUT that data also shows the potential of this happening up across northern MO…and north central MO in particular. It’s worth watching because storms like this love to pull “surprises” and IF this could strengthen enough…watch out. I’m not sure if any other TV meteorologist else is looking this hard into the storm…but would I be surprised if sometime before noon tomorrow somebody sends in a picture of snow pouring down somewhere…nope I won’t be at least.

The good thing about this storm is that it will be breaking the moisture train we’ve been in over the past 2 weeks, in other words it will churn up the atmosphere enough and allow things to dry out which means sunshine comes back for more than a few minutes at a time.

Our feature photo comes from Richelle Jackson of Drexel, MO

Joe