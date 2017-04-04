Local doctor says people with seasonal allergies should start medication 2 weeks before season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- April showers are known to bring May flowers and for many, seasonal allergies.

From watery eyes to a scratchy throat it can be a tough time of year.

Allergy doctors suggest starting a medication at least two weeks before the allergy season starts that way it's in your system and in full effect when the season hits.

Doctors also say it's important to know the difference between a cold and allergy symptoms.

"Air conditioner in the warmer months as well as a dehumidifier in the winter months can also help," Dr. Neha Patel said. "Keeping track of the pollen and mold counts and also knowing when it might be better to stay indoors may also be beneficial."

If you're looking for over-the-counter relief Dr. Patel suggests Flonase or Claritin.