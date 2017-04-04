Mark Alford and Abby Eden each take turn holding California King Snake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX 4's monthly "Zoo To You" segment is full of fun and facts. Each month a member of the Kansas City Zoo brings an animal by the studio and shares what makes them so unique. On Tuesday, April 4 Randy Wisthoff brought a California King Snake named Stuart.

According to Randy, the "king” in their name refers to them killing and consuming other snakes. They are partially immune to venom of rattlesnakes and will kill and eat them. They can also vibrate their tail, which sounds like a rattle if the snake is in leaves.

Fun events happening at the zoo:

Party for the Planet: The zoo is celebrating Mother Earth with a Party for the Planet on Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn how to reduce your carbon footprint and participate in conservation programs you can do at home. Visit the Recycle Cycle, plant a seedling to take home and take the pledge to reduce your carbon footprint. Zootastik Learning Fest activities will be included in our Party for the Planet. Sustainable Seafood Soiree: Join the zoo for the fifth annual Seafood Soiree! Seafood, drinks and sea-sational fun are in store on Saturday, April 22. Kansas City’s premier chefs will demonstrate how to prepare sustainable seafood while you sample their amazing creations. Join us for an adults only evening among the penguins in Helzberg Penguin Plaza. Tickets for this event are $35 for FOTZ Members and $45 for non-FOTZ Members and include two drink tickets, live music and savory seafood. Thanks to Seafood Watch for their support of this event. Scout Weekend: Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16 is Scout Weekend at the Kansas City Zoo. Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts in their uniforms will receive FREE admission and those accompanying them will receive a reduced admission of $6 per person. Scouts can participate in activity stations in the lobby from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and the first 500 scouts each day will receive a limited edition Kansas City Zoo patch. Visit the Education Department and learn about scout programs, workshops and overnights. ​