Missouri House passes ban on red-light cameras

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri House has passed a bill to ban cities and counties from using red-light cameras.

House members voted 125-30 Monday to send the bill to the Senate. The measure would prohibit the use of cameras to catch traffic violations such as speeding and running red lights.

Supporters say it should be up to law enforcement to hand out tickets for running red lights and that some municipalities use cameras to generate revenue.

But critics say it should be up to cities and counties to decide whether to implement the cameras.

The bill comes after the Missouri Supreme Court struck down red-light camera laws in some Missouri cities but gave what some considered guidance for how to legally and constitutionally use the devices.