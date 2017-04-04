Police issue advisory for missing 29-year-old Nicole Nelson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for a 29-year-old woman in Kansas City, Mo.

Nicole Nelson was last seen leaving her home on foot near E. 62nd Street and Walrond Avenue, on Monday around 6 p.m.

Police said Nelson suffers from the effects of a prior traumatic brain injury and has gone missing before.

She is described as black female, 5 feet 7 inches, about 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing an orange jacket, blue jeans, and a pink hat.

If you see Ms. Nelson, call KCPD Missing Persons Unit immediately at (816) 234-5136.