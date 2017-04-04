Police searching for apparent kidnapping victim in Old Northeast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man believed to have been abducted on Monday.

Police said Cristian Escutia was last seen yesterday evening at his residence in the Old Northeast area of Kansas City.

Witnesses told police they saw him being forced into a vehicle by several unknown people, which then took off at a high rate of speed.

Escutia, 19, is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 8 inches, 180 pounds. The vehicle is a light blue Chrysler Pacifica, year and license information is unknown.

If anyone sees Mr. Escutia or the vehicle, or has any information on his whereabouts, please call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.