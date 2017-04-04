Thousands of dollars of audio gear stolen from church’s youth center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of recording equipment from an urban core youth center over the weekend.

The audio gear helped attract gang members and school dropouts off the streets to turn their lives around through music.

Leaders of the Eternal Life Youth Center near 31st Street and Troost Avenue say they created a place for troubled teens, where people would not judge them.

The center recently purchased a 16-channel audio mixer with computerized controller and hard drives to create a recording studio.

Church ministers who started the gathering place say a common bond in the urban core is music, and the desire among many to create their own beats and rap lyrics.

The strategy seemed to be working, as more young people were coming in off the streets to pursue their passion for free.

"We get to see kids lives change," said Bishop Laymon Harris, of the Eternal Life Church. "I remember when I was younger, we had a youth program where we boxed, and that kept a lot of us from being in the streets. Some of us still went out but a lot of us stayed to find a way from it because the boxing helped us realize that there is something beyond where our neighborhood is."

Harris believes someone who knew about the studio stole electronics out of the center Friday, possibly while church leaders were in the sanctuary next door.

Now there's a latch on the studio, and members are looking for ways to raise $3,500 to replace the mixing board.

Leaders say they will continue to establish a cafe and internet lounge at the youth center. But they say the recording studio had been the most successful in getting more people to change their lifestyles.