Two cocktails and four bbq recipes from local restaurants that pair perfectly

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX 4's food scout Stewart Lane loves to share the history behind each dish he brings on the morning show, so it only makes sense that he timelined the history of one of Kansas City's most popular dishes, barbecue. In addition to explaining how Kansas City expanded from just ribs to chicken, burnt ends and more, he also shared the recipe for four dishes and two cocktails that pair perfectly.

Smoked Pork Belly Appetizer

Ingredients:

4 oz Cook pork belly to 185 degrees

4 oz bean cassoulet

1 oz Q39 onion straws

Directions:

Season fresh pork belly with Q39 pork rub and place in smoker @ 225 degrees and cook until 185 until tender

Cool down in refrigerator

Cut pork belly across the grain into 4/ 5 oz portions

Place pork belly on grill and heat to 180 degrees or greater

Coat with Q39 classic bbq sauce

In bowl, place bean cassoulet on bottom. Then add pork belly on top

Garnish with spiced onion straws

Bean cassoulet

Ingredients:

2lbs Cooked navy beans

9 oz. Medium diced yellow onion

1 ¾ lbs Diced tomatoes

.4oz chopped garlic

9oz diced smoked q39 sausage (cut in half then, in 4 and slice ¼ inch thick)

3 tsp Iodized salt

2 cups smoked pork stock

1 tbs +1 tsp fresh thyme leaves

1/2 tsp Fresh cracked black pepper

Note: Corn starch to thicken if needed

Cook dry beans

clean and Soak beans over night. simmer beans 1.5 hrs but check for tenderness Do not add any salt as it will harden the beans Once cooked, cool and store in refrigerator

Directions:

Sauté onion with butter 4 minutes until onion appears clear

Add garlic and sauté 1 minute

Add everything, but thyme and tomato

Bring to a boil, adjust seasoning if needed

Check consistency (may need to be thickened)

Add tomatoes and tyme

Q39 Smoked Fried Chicken

Ingredients:

1 whole chicken

¼ cup Q39 chicken rub

¾ cup Q39 brisket rub

4 cups flour

1 cup buttermilk

¼ cup cooking oil

Prepare and smoke whole chicken:

Season whole chicken with chicken rub ¼ cup

Place in smoker at 300 degrees until thigh and legs are at 168 degrees

Place in pan, cover with plastic (steam should soften skin) and hold until needed

Fry chicken:

Cut whole smoked chicken into quarters

Dredge in seasoned flour, then buttermilk and flour again

Fry until golden brown

Drizzle with Q39 BBQ sauce to serve

Burnt end fajita street tacos

Serves 4 - 6

Ingredients:

6 6-in round flour tortilla

1/2 lb burnt ends

1 sliced bell pepper

1 halved and sliced white onion

2 oz fresh chopped cilantro

1 quartered lime

2 tablespoons of butter

cajun seasoning

Directions:

In a skillet heat to medium high and add butter to brown onions and peppers. Once the peppers and onion are browned remove from skillet. Place in a bowl and sprinkle with cajun seasoning then cover with foil.

Add cooking oil to pan and heat to 350 degrees. Place cubed burnt ends in oil for 30 seconds then flip and cook for an addition 30 seconds. Remove burnt ends from pan and place on a paper towel to let them drain.

To build tacos:

Heat up the tortillas and build the street tacos in the following order:

tortilla

burnt ends, broken into pieces

peppers and onions

sauce

cilantro

squeezed lime

Cocktail from Jenn Tosatto

Wink and Nudge

3/4 oz Rieger Vodka

3/4 oz Leopoldo Bros Michigan Tart Cherry Liquor

3/4 oz brown sugar cinnamon syrup

3/4 oz lemon juice

Top with hard cider

Combine all ingredients except cider in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice.

Dump contents of shaker into a handled mug. Add more ice and top with hard cider. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Syrup

2 cups brown sugar

1 cup water

3 cinnamon sticks

Steep for a few hours

This cocktail pairs well with barbecue pork. It’s a refreshing drink for all seasons. The Michigan tart Cherry Liquor takes the drink over the edge with flavor.

