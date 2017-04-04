What you need to vote and the questions the ballot will ask

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri voters are heading to the polls Tuesday morning and after months of planning and debate, some very important issues will be decided.

Spring elections in a non-presidential year typically don’t attract a lot of voters, but election officials say the turnout for this election will be even smaller than usual.

Based on absentee ballots, they expect only 10-percent of all registered voters in Kansas City to cast a ballot despite the fact the largest bond issue in Kansas City history is on the ballot.

The first three questions on the ballot ask for a total of $800-million in bonds for infrastructure improvements. Question one asks for $600-million to fix up streets, bridges and sidewalks. Question two asks for $150-million to fix flooding in some areas. Question three asks for $50-million to build a new animal shelter and fix up public buildings like the KC Museum.

Property taxes would go up over the next 20 years to pay off these bonds.

There are two other questions for voters.

Question four asks for a 1/8th cent sales tax to redevelop the inner city Prospect Corridor while Question 5 asks to reduce the penalties for marijuana possession.

Some voters will also decide school bond issues. The Park Hill School District wants $110-million to build a new elementary and middle school.

Independence is asking for $38-million, and in Lee’s Summit, voters will be asked to continue a ½ cent sales tax and whether to recall a city council member.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and will stay open until 7 p.m.

You do not need a photo ID to vote but if you don’t have a driver’s license, you do need to bring a bill or paycheck stub to show your name and address to election officials.