Armed man dressed in tactical gear at KCI Airport ‘tased’; suspect now faces charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 44-year-old man faces charges over an incident that happened at KCI Airport Tuesday morning. James Swinton of Kansas City, Kan., is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of receiving stolen property, specifically firearm/explosive/ammonium nitrate.

Police were called to the airport, when a Chrysler Sebring parked at the curb in front of Frontier Airlines raised suspicions. An officer approached the car and said he noticed fear in the driver’s eyes. He reported he asked her to get out of the vehicle and she did.

However, the man in the front passenger seat refused to get out of the car when officers asked him to. He also refused to show his hands, police say. Officers say he was dressed in black tactical clothing and fearing that the man could have a handgun inside the car, an officer removed the man from the car. Police say he continued to resist officers, leading them to ‘Tase’ him.

When he was subdued, an officer frisked him for weapons. The officer reported that he found a Smith and Wesson, M&P .40 caliber handgun with 14 live rounds in the magazine and no round in the chamber.

Officers discovered the gun had been stolen in Sept. 2014.

When police interviewed Swinton, they say he told them he was at KCI Airport regarding a child custody issue. He reportedly explained he was dressed in tactical gear so people would respect him. He reportedly admitted it was a mistake to have a gun because he knew he was on probation for possession of methamphetamine.

Bond is set at $50,000.