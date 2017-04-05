Bill making its way through Missouri House would shield those calling 911 during drug overdoses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELTON, Mo. -- A Belton teen watched her best friend die of a drug overdose when she and others were too frightened to call 911. She's speaking out about that night and about a bill making headway in Missouri that could save lives.

"It was really scary. It's something I will never want to go through again."

Jazmine Thomas had no idea, when she walked into a Raymore home with her best friend Bailey, only one of them would be coming out alive.

"Our friend called us and said she had got Molly," Jazmine recalled.

Jazmine and Bailey both tried the drug Molly, and hours later, Bailey began losing color in her face. Jazmine and other friends laid her down and the 15-year-old's body became stiff. Her hands were balled in a fist, her teeth clenched.

"A white like murky water, almost grey was coming out of her mouth. Everyone was asking are you ok?" Jazmine said.

Jazmine knew her best friend wasn't okay, but she didn't know what to do.

"I think everyone was too scared to call 911 because it was drugs. That's illegal. Everyone automatically thought they were gonna be in trouble," Bailey's mom Lisa Benton said.

Jazmine eventually called 911, but it was too late. Bailey was pronounced dead hours later.

"I guess because I didn't call 911 sooner I always feel like it's my fault. I wish things could be very different," Jazmine said.

Bailey's mom says things could be different, through a bill called the 911 Good Samaritan Law. Under it, if someone calls 911 during an overdose, both the caller and victim can remain anonymous and be protected from a drug possession charge. It cleared hurdles Wednesday in the House and has full support from the governor.

"Somebody's life is more important than a drug charge. That's what's important. To help these kids to know- don't be scared," Bailey's mom Lisa Benton said.

The bill's name was changed to "Bailey and Cody's Law" in honor of the 15-year-old and another teen who accidentally overdosed. While Jazmine will never get her best friend back, she hopes this bill will save someone else's best friend.

"If I would've called 911 earlier, or did something different than Bailey could still be here today."

Bailey and Cody's Law has one more vote in the House, then it will go to the Senate. The man who supplied Bailey and her friends with the Molly was recently sentenced to 8 years in prison.