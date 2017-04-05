Chuy’s baja tacos with grilled shrimp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Skip the usual ham and egg casserole this Easter, and spice things up with a Tex-mex Easter brunch.

Assistant general manager of Chuy's Olathe location, Tanner Scott, demonstrates how to make shrimp baja tacos in the video above. He says they go great with margaritas.

Chuy's is located on the Country Club Plaza, right off JC Nichols Parkway. There will soon be a location in Olathe, as well, off Strang Line Road.

Baja Tacos with Grilled Shrimp

Ingredients:

Flour Tortillas 8 (2x 4 plates)

Shrimp 16oz (8x 2 ounce fillets, 2 per taco)

Garlic Salt Sprinkle

Black Pepper Sprinkle

Shredded Red Cabbage 16oz bag

Cilantro 1 bunch

Creamy Jalapeño Sauce 8 ounces

Limes 4

Directions:

Prepare your flour tortillas by reheating them in a skillet on med-lo heat

Add a row of shredded red cabbage to the center. It should be approximately ½ a fist-full

Pull some fresh cilantro leaves off the stem and sprinkle on top of the red cabbage

Prepare your at home grill for grilling the shrimp

Season the shrimp with a sprinkle of garlic salt and ground black pepper

Place the shrimp on the grill for 3 minutes on each side

Add the shrimp to your taco – Each taco will hold about 4 ounces of fish, with each fillet weighing about 2 ounces.

Drizzle the fish with Creamy Jalapeño Sauce

Two tacos per plate. Fold the tacos at the center

Slice your lime in half and cut the half into wedges to serve on the side

Served with Green Chile Rice and refried beans on the side

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.