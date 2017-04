× Firefighters trying to determine cause of fire at a Birmingham, Mo., home

BIRMINGHAM, Mo. — Firefighters are investigating a house fire in Birmingham, Mo., that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Birmingham is near Liberty and Pleasant Valley.

According to firefighters, the back deck of the home caught on fire, but the couple who lives inside was able to get out.

No one was physically hurt.

Crews are still trying to determine how the fire started.