Get your garden started with free seeds from the library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Whether you have a green thumb you can learn how to garden, and even check out some seeds, at one metro library.

The Ruiz Branch of the Kansas City Library off West Pennway started the seed library four year ago.

They took donated seeds and offered them to the public, asking those who checked them out to donate more seeds after the fall harvest.

The first year, they gave out 400 seed packets.

Last year, they gave out more than 2,000 seed packets.

With a focus on urban and community gardens, library officials say this is the perfect way to teach their neighbors how to grow their own food to become more self-sufficient.

"It's wonderful when people bring seeds back at the end of the season, and they feel so good about themselves that they were able to accomplish that and they have food to grow and they are excited to come back the next year and do even more," Ruiz Branch manager, Amy Morris said.

"Everyone in the community is welcome to visit the seed library."

Just get a Kansas City Library card to check out the seeds for free.

"The seeds are free and a lot of them are easy to grow because we give them information about how to do it so it makes it not so scary to go through the gardening process," Ruiz said.