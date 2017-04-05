City stresses transparency after multiple measures pass Tuesday’s ballot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Five questions on the ballot in Kansas City, Mo. passed Tuesday.

Now, the city will get $800 million in bonds to make infrastructure improvements.

What improvements are first on the list?

At City Hall, city leaders are breaking down the numbers, saying it's very important to be transparent every step of the way.

A recommended plan for the first $40 million is due May 1.

City leaders said the most noticeable change will be a new animal shelter. The goal is to open the new shelter at the corner of Elmwood and Gregory by 2018.

There will also be some money marked for improvements to Starlight Theater and the Kansas City Museum.

Aside from buildings, city leaders said there will be repairs made to a list of streets, bridges and sidewalks, including a stretch of Wornall Road in Brookside to help fix flooding issues.

Officials said they're pleased with the voter turnout last night.

"People got out of their parochialness. They weren't necessarily worried about what it's going to be in front of my yard, but they were willing to do animal shelters and flood control even though it may not affect them. The other thing was to see the turn out. The turnout we expected was very very low and we ended up with twice as many people as we thought it would be," Mayor Pro Tem Scott Wagner said.

"The conservative rule of thumb is that for every million dollars that you spend on construction you will create 19 jobs. 19 construction jobs. And supporting jobs," City Manager Troy Schulte said.

Also on the ballot, reducing the penalties for marijuana possession. That one passed overwhelmingly with 71 percent voting yes to lower the maximum fine for marijuana possession from the previous $500 fine to just $25. It also eliminates jail time as a possible penalty.

That change should go into effect in the next few weeks.