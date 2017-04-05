Local companies encourage employees to walk their dogs to work to participate in National Walking Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Studies show that walking a dog can reduce the risk of heart disease and that's because fifty-percent of dog owners exercise.

So it was a win-win situation for the American Heart Association to team up with Great Plains SPCA for National Walking Day.

In addition, people without a dog were 70-percent more likely to have high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

“The American Heart Association is grateful to the Great Plains SPCA for bringing their dogs to the group walks happening on National Walking Day. We hope that these dogs will find their forever home and their new owners will find a path to a healthier lifestyle. It’s a win-win,” said Erica Kiehnhoff, Senior Heart Walk Director.

The American Heart Association recommends that adults participate in at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity aerobic activity or a combination of both each week. Kids should get at least 60 minutes.