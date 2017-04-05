Mark Alford tries to sell Garth Brooks a song, Garth says “Don’t quit your day job”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- We're just one month from Garth Brooks taking over Sprint Center.

The last time the country singer was in Kansas City, Sprint Center just opened and he sold out nine shows. Each day he flew from Oklahoma to Kansas City because his kids were still in school and had soccer games.

Garth says since his babies are all in college, he and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, along with their team plan to enjoy their time in Kansas City between shows.

"We're just going to enjoy Kansas City," Garth said. "A lot of barbecue, as you can tell I love to eat, and just a lot of fun things."

Garth mentioned he will likely do a kid camp with the Royals while in town, too.

"Can't imagine not doing one with the Royals because they're so kid conscious and about a future," he said.

When asked if he'll perform a seventh show if tickets to his sixth show sell out, Garth said, "This on sale is going to go smooth. This on sale is going to take care of anybody who wants a ticket. I hope that answers your question."

Then just as Garth was about to sign off, FOX 4's Mark Alford brought up a song he tried to sell the country music legend in 2007, and everyone on set, including Garth, giggled. (Watch the interview above to hear Mark sing the song.)

"I'll tell you the same thing I told you 10 years ago, 'Don't quit your day job!'" he said.