MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. — The Miami County, Kan., Sheriff’s Office had to say goodbye to a canine officer Tuesday.

According to a post on Miami County, Kansas Sheriff’s Facebook page, Fuego had to be put down because of medical issues.

The sheriff’s office posted a video of law enforcement coming to say goodbye to the sheriff canine with the caption, “He was an important part of the Sheriff’s Office family, and will be missed. Special thanks to all who came out to say goodbye.”