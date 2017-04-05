Officer Wagstaff’s church holds service as it’s revealed his condition has improved slightly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. - Prayers continue for an Independence police officer who was shot in the head. Officer Tom Wagstaff's church held a service in his honor Tuesday night. It was held at Saint Matthew's Episcopal Church in Raytown.

On Tuesday, the Independence Police Department announced there has been a slight improvement in Wagstaff's condition. Members of the church said it's just what they needed to hear.

"We know that it's in God's hands but we are going to pray," said Judy Taylor, who planned the service.

Police said he still has a long road of recovery.

"We have been given some optimistic information, I can't get into too many details but we are not out of the woods yet," said Officer John Syme.

"He still has a long road ahead of him and we are going to try to update the community as much as we can with the information we have."