× Raytown police identify man killed in Monday shooting

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Police identified a man killed in a Monday morning shooting as 34-year-old Jarron Floyd, a resident of Raytown.

Investigators say that officers went to the 7700 block of Raytown Road after gunshots were reported at about 8:15 a.m., and found Floyd suffering from a gunshot wound. He was unconscious and taken to a hospital where he later died.

No suspect information has been released yet, but the homicide investigation is ongoing, and if you have information that can assist police you should call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.